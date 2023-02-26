Ergoteles LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

PFE opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

