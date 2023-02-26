Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.05% of Impinj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $10,199,219.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,747,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,637,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $10,199,219.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,747,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,637,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 120,655 shares valued at $14,733,391. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:PI opened at $125.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

