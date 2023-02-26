Ergoteles LLC Boosts Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

