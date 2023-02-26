FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCN opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.11.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

