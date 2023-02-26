Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 868 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

