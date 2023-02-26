Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 18,800 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 23,500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $282.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

