Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $102.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

