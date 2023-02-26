SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,590,000 after buying an additional 449,747 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 149,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

