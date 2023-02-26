Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after buying an additional 126,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $302.97 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

