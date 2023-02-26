Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 328 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

