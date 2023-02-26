MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.88.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

