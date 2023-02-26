Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

