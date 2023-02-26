Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 754.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 622,016 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.0% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 422,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG opened at $17.02 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

