Ergoteles LLC Boosts Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,574 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.30% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

About Aurora Cannabis

Shares of ACB stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $277.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

