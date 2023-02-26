20,779 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.7 %

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CWT stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

