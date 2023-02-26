Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

