Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.