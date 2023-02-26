FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.11% of FibroGen worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 593,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 328,407 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in FibroGen by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 364,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,496 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in FibroGen by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.