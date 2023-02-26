Ergoteles LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.76.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

