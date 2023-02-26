Ergoteles LLC Cuts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,799 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

