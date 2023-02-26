Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $784,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.