Ergoteles LLC Sells 7,517 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

