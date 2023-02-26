Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $42.86 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

