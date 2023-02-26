Ergoteles LLC Purchases 30,909 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 56,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,812 shares of company stock worth $2,520,435. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

