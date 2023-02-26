53,899 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

TVTX opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

