Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
