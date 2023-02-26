Ergoteles LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ergoteles LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 53,310 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

