Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.96 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,065 shares of company stock worth $12,239,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

