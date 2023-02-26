Ergoteles LLC Purchases 115,478 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 1,109.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,478 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth approximately $9,320,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 152.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,582,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 956,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 306.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 756,142 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Several research firms have commented on SBS. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

