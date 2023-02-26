12,000 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 310,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 258,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

