Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 303.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.