Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,476.73 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,528.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,552.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

