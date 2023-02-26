Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 9,496 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

