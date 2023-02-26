Ergoteles LLC Buys 6,071 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $1,827,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 92,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MTH opened at $107.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.