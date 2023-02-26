Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,390 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,688,215 shares of company stock valued at $110,223,038. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $26.31 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.