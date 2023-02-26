Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 7,000 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $41,216,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Settian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 1,039,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

