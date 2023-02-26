Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $174,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.09 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

