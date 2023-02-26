Centiva Capital LP Invests $229,000 in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

GRIN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

