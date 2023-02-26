Centiva Capital LP Sells 10,567 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,397,000 after purchasing an additional 156,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

