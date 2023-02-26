Centiva Capital LP Sells 4,976 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 62.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.93. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

