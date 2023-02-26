Centiva Capital LP Makes New $287,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

EMN stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.