Centiva Capital LP Invests $292,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after acquiring an additional 645,843 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $78,136,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $64,137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $19,179,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $18,473,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $540,915.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,830. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $198.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.