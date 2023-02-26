Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,691 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

ZING stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

