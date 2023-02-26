Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,720 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cactus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

