Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.08. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Earthstone Energy

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.