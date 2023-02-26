10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $4,366,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,524,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $11,178,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VCXB opened at $10.23 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

