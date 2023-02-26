Centiva Capital LP Takes $223,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at $10,573,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $9,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 196,286 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Rambus by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 194,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus Price Performance

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

