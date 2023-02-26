Centiva Capital LP Invests $211,000 in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.38. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

