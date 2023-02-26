Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 35.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,622 shares of company stock worth $184,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

