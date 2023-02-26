Centiva Capital LP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

